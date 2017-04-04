Explosions heard during deadly mobile home fire

A 73-year-old man is dead, killed by a fire at a mobile home in Temperance, Michigan late Monday night.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the Bedford Township Fire Department was called to the Northtowne Meadows Mobile Home Community on South Telegraph Road, just before 10 p.m.

Firefighters found the home engulfed in flames and a man trapped inside. Deputies were able to get the home owner, a 63-year-old woman, off the front porch and to safety. But her husband was still inside.

Once firefighters were able to get into the structure, they found 73-year-old James Bauer dead in the living room. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said Bauer died from smoke inhalation.

Neighbors say they heard loud explosions coming from the home, and an investigation found the home had medical oxygen tanks inside.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.

