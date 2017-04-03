Three tornado myths debunked by storms in our area

The fear of tornadoes is called lilapsophobia. If this is you, I think you may be normal; there is good reason to fear tornadoes.

Because of this fear, I have heard a number of myths over the years... like tornadoes will not cross rivers... or tornadoes will not strike ancient burial grounds... and so on.

Here are a few myths or beliefs that have been busted by storms in our area:

Myth: Tornadoes never hit in the city.

Some people still say this even though one of the most well-known tornado outbreaks in U.S. history proves it wrong. On Palm Sunday 1965, a twin tornado struck right in the city limits of Toledo. The storm killed 18 people, including five people in a bus on what is now I-75. This tornado is still talked about in Point Place every year.

Myth: A tornado will not move in off the lake.

In June 1988, a massive super cell thunderstorm came across the lake. The storm had previously spawned a tornado near Jackson, Michigan. When the storm came onshore near Davis Bessie nuclear power plant,k it was moving nearly north to south. The tornado took out transmission lines, shutting down the plant and did damage to numerous homes and barns. No fatalities were reported; 14 people were injured.

Myth: A tornado will not cross a river or bay.

In June 1977, a tornado touched down in Sandusky. The storm is said to have crossed the bay into Cedar Point. Extensive damage was done at Camper Village, including large uprooted trees. Nine people were injured.

While the chances of you being directly impacted by a tornado are small, Ohio does average 16 tornadoes per year. So make sure your family is ready for the worst with a severe weather safety kit!

