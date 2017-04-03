Pedestrian killed in south Toledo hit-and-run crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Pedestrian killed in south Toledo hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday in south Toledo.

The crash happened at Western and Canal at about 8:40 p.m.

The pedestrian, 58-year-old Michael Morris of Toledo, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Alex Bays, 26, left the scene but was later located by police. Charges against him are pending.

