Police reminding residents to check before you answer your door

When a knock is at the front door, most people automatically answer it. But the Bowling Green Police Division is reminding residents to take a few steps before they do.

Neighbors should ask themselves if they’re expecting anyone.

Then they should check to see if the person came in a marked vehicle and look through the peephole before opening the door.

After that, police advise to ask for proper identification for service workers.

If they cannot provide it, call the company where they claim work, but never call a number they provide you.

Bowling Green Police say it’s important to be careful.

"If you don't feel comfortable opening the door, then don't open the door," said Lt Daniel Mancuso. "You can talk to someone through a closed door. If you don't feel comfortable, ask them to leave. If they refuse to leave, contact the police."

Bowling Green Police say if it is a utility worker, local law enforcement should be able to provide more information.

