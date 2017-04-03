Fire breaks out at Temperance sportsman's club

The Bedford Fire Department confirmed a fire has broken out at the Southern Michigan Sportsman's Club Monday afternoon.

Multiple units responded to the fire, including six other fire departments from the surrounding area.

Crews say the building is a total loss.

The owners told WTOL the building is used to teach gun safety to area kids and scout groups.

The club serves about 1,200 members.

