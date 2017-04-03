Cancer causing material to be removed from playground soil in Port Clinton

A popular park in Port Clinton could be closed for a while for soil cleanup.

That's because the city has found out the soil of the park is contaminated.

A soil study that began back in 2012 found that multiple areas of Port Clinton Waterworks Park contained high levels of cancer causing material. But even though the levels are not deemed an immediate risk, the city wants to clean up the soil this year.

The study found the carcinogens in three primary areas of the park, including the playground and baseball field dugouts.

According to the engineering firm that conducted the study, the contamination does not exceed safety levels for recreational use, but Port Clinton Mayor Hugh Wheeler feels the nearby neighbors or park goers should not have to worry.

"The citizens deserve it, you know. The park needs to be cleaned up, cause we're going to enhance it and make it a better park." said Wheeler.

The remediation of the soil has already been approved and is in the 2017 budget.

The park will be closed during the work.

Mayor Wheeler says the cleanup will begin once the weather drys up and should be done by late May.



"Yep, it's peace of mind," Mayor Wheeler said. "We put it in the budget, so a matter of fact it's scheduled to get cleaned up by the Walleye Fest."

