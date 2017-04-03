City of Toledo discusses summer tourism

The Toledo Rotary Club held a meeting with its members about this year’s tourism highlights Monday.

Destination Toledo and Visitors Bureau president Richard Nachazel led the discussion.

One of the sectors of tourism in Toledo is the hotels.

“They’ve had increases and revenues for five straight years and with that comes the ability to book additional business,” said Nachazel. “They’re all active, they're staffed, they have friendly helpful people and that’s part of what sells Toledo.”

Another major attraction in the area is Lake Erie.

In addition to being a part of the large fishing industry, Lake Erie will also host some events this year including bird watching, which attracts thousands every year.

