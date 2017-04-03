Findlay police investigating an armed bank robbery

Findlay police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Key Bank at 2 p.m. on Monday.

An overweight black female entered the bank at 1920 Tiffin Avenue waving around a large knife.

She was wearing a white hat and a black sweatshirt with tape covering the logo on the sweatshirt.

She stood about five feet four inches tall.

The suspect robbed the bank for an undetermined amount of money and then fled the bank.

She then got into a small black car and drove eastbound through the parking lot.

No one was injured and there appears to be only one suspect.

The FBI may assist the Findlay Police Department in the investigation.

