6,500 customers to be affected by water, sewer testing

If you live in northern Wood County, you may notice some changes to the pressure and even color of your water over the next couple of days. It's all because of inspections going on with some pipes.

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is using some new technology to make sure there are no leaks in some major pipes to get Toledo water to homes in Wood County.

Basically, it's a little ball that travels with the force of the water through the pipe, gathering information about its condition.

"It can detect the leaks, so that if they are found, we can make any necessary repairs or even plan a project," said Public Information Officer for Northwestern Water & Sewer District Theresa Pollick.

This will affect 6,500 customers in Northwood, Rossford, Walbridge, Lake Township, Troy Township and Perrysburg Township on the Toledo water system.

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District says even though you may notice changes in pressure and color, you don't need to worry.

"The water is still safe to drink, however, when you notice that discoloration, you have to be careful when you wash your clothing. So we're reminding everyone to just flush out the water system," Pollick said.

The district does regular inspections, using microphones detecting leaks, but that method doesn't work on the pipes that are being tested this week because they are concrete.

"We think that there could be some leaks and hopefully if we can find the leaks, we can repair them and reduce our water loss throughout the system,

said Garret Chamberlain, Assistant Engineer for Northwestern Water and Sewer. "So, save money for the customers and the district itself."

The testing should be done by Thursday, as long as everything runs smoothly.

