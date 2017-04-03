Father facing charges in daughter's death to hold gun safety event

A father whose daughter was shot and killed with his gun is holding a gun safety event on Monday.

Turhan Johnson was charged with child endangerment and negligent homicide when his 2-year-old daughter Journi was shot in the head with Johnson’s gun that was left out in a house full of children in December.

It is unknown if she was shot by herself or another child.

Johnson’s Save the Youth Summit is part of his mission to speak out about gun safety to prevent more parents from having to bury their children.

His mission has reached down to Tennessee, where last month a group of parents in Memphis began prayer walks and talks in their community buy sharing Journi’s story and the stories of other parents whose children were killed by guns.

Johnson also scheduled a prayer walk in Toledo back in February to support grieving families and honor the children who were lost.

The Save our Youth Summit will be held 5-7 at Sanger Library on 3030 Central Ave.

The event is free and open to the public.

