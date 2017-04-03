Police investigating Toledo Rite Aid robbery

Toledo Police responded to an aggravated robbery at a Rite Aid on Monday.

Corey Vlatimer said he was taking trash to the dumpster of the drug store on East Manhattan Boulevard when a black male with missing teeth and graying beard heading for the emergency exit carrying a box of diapers.

The suspect was also wearing red and white baseball cap, black coat, khakis and a colored striped shirt.

The suspect pointed a black handgun at Vlatimer and told Vlatimer to “get away from me before I bust a cap in your ass.”

The suspect then dropped the diapers and fled the scene in a white Dodge Caliber heading towards I-280.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.