Ohio mom says teen sitter is responsible for baby's death

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) - A northeast Ohio woman alleges a teenage caretaker is responsible for the death of her infant son, and police say a juvenile suspect is under investigation in the homicide case.

Jovan Cooper, of Lorain, tells WEWS-TV (http://bit.ly/2o0LDz9 ) the teen looks after her children while she works overnight. Cooper says she came home from work on March 26 and found her 3-month-old son dead, with a bruised cheek and blood near his nose.

How and why he died remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com

