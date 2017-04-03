Imagination Station announces new spring break hours

Imagination Station has announced extended hours for spring break.

Normally closed on Mondays, the science center will be open on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from now until April 23.

Various spring break activities will be available to visitors free with admission.

These activities include a scavenger hunt and shoebox pinball tinkering.

Anyone interested in additional information can visit here or call 419-244-2674.

