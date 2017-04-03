Last person out of hospital after carbon monoxide pool leak

Officials say the leak, which killed a 13-year-old, was caused by a malfunctioning pool heater. (Source: WNDU/CNN)

NILES, Mich. (AP) - Officials say the last person hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak in a southwestern Michigan hotel that killed a 13-year-old boy has been released.

Lakeland Hospital in Niles says the hotel worker was released from the hospital Sunday after earlier being reported in good condition.

Employees at the Quality Inn & Suites in Niles called 911 Saturday morning after seeing unresponsive children on the pool deck. Police say Bryan Douglas Watts of Niles was pronounced dead at a hospital. Investigators say a pool heater was not properly ventilated.

Memorial Hospital of South Bend, Indiana, said a police officer and three other children were treated and released Saturday and five more children were released Sunday. Lakeland Hospital said four law enforcement officers were treated and released on Saturday.

