Amish children discover dead body in Hillsdale County woods

A body was discovered in a wooded area in Camden Township near Dimmers Road on Sunday.

Deputies from Hillsdale County Sheriff’s office arrived on scene after Amish children who were riding horses in the area found the body of an unidentified white male.

The children then got the attention of a passerby who then notified the authorities.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Lucas County Coroner’s office.

According to the Hillsdale Watch, the 911 caller said the body had a possible gunshot wound.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident should call the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

