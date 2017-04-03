Ohio farmers headed to Kansas to help with wildfire relief

Some Ohio farmers are heading out to Kansas to help the families and communities affected by the wildfires that spread across Kansas, as well as Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado last month.

The fires killed seven people and thousands of cattle and other livestock.

It also destroyed more than two million acres of land, and with it many families’ livelihoods.

In Kansas alone, 651,000 acres were burned and 40 buildings were damaged according to the Kansas City Star.

A group of men from Ohio, Michigan and Indiana will head to Ashland, Kansas from Williams County, Ohio on April 6.

They will take four fully loaded semis with hay and other items to communities in need.

Donations are being accepted to help this cause.

Some items being asked for are gloves, dust masks, chap stick, water, and non-perishable food items.

If you are interested in making a donation, supplies can be bought at Superior Farm Supply in Montpelier and left for pick up.

Monetary donations are accepted as well.

The group asks that money and other items be dropped off at the home of Ward Gamboe at 16735 US 20A in West Unity.

For a full list of items needed for donation, visit the Facebook page for Superior Farm Supply or Ohio Proud Kansas Strong.

Anyone interested in more information can call 419-551-4538.

