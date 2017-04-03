Severe Weather Scenarios: Where to go during a tornado

What should you do if you are on the road during a tornado threat? What about the top floor of an apartment building? Or a mobile home? Meteorologist Ellyn Fritz has the answers!

If you live in an apartment, the second floor or higher is unsafe in the event of a tornado. So if you are in a tall building, get to the lowest floor.

In a complex, the safest place to go is the clubhouse or leasing office. Contact your landlord for your building's severe weather safety plan to make sure you are up-to-date on what to do in case of a weather emergency.

What if you find yourself on the roadway during a tornado threat?

Being on the roadway during a tornado makes for a more complicated situation. Ideally, you should drive to a sturdy building and take shelter. If that isn’t an option, it comes down to a judgment call.

You can either drive away from the storm or get out of your car and lay in the closest ditch or low-laying area.

One of the most dangerous places to be during a Tornado warning is in a manufactured home.

In that situation, be prepared to be inconvenienced. If there is a severe weather threat that day, you may have to spend hours inside of a sturdy building or shelter waiting out the storm.

Don't wait for a tornado warning; by then it will be too late.

