Save money by registering for 'Race for the Cure' NOW

The annual Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure 5K Walk and Run events are set to kick off in September.

Early bird registration is now open until April 15. Participants who register during this time will save $5 off the $30 adult and $20 youth registration fees.

Racers can also receive free race packet shipping if they register before August 14.

Susan G. Komen has set a goal to reduce the number of United States breast cancer deaths by 50 percent by 2026.

The Findlay race at the Blanchard Valley Hospital Campus will be on September 23, and the race in downtown Toledo is September 24.

Registration is available online or at the Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio offices at 3100 W. Central Avenue, Suite 235 in Toledo.

Those interested can also call 419-724-2873 for more information.

