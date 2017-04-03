Defender: Your first line of defense in severe weather

Spring means warmer weather, longer days, and for the First Alert Weather Team, the anticipation of intense thunderstorms.

The most recent major weather outbreak was in the late spring of 2010, striking Fulton County, Lake High School, Millbury, and Dundee. Tornadoes with winds over 160 mph are some of the strongest ever in our area.

If a storm like that hit again, would you be prepared?

The First Alert Weather Team shared their plan to keep you and your family safe this season... and this time around, they'll have some extra help! Rewatch the show and see the big reveal of the team's newest member, Defender!

Mobile Users: Watch all four parts here

RELATED: Severe Weather Scenarios: Where to go during a tornado

RELATED: Severe Weather Outlook: Sweltering summer heat likely to build this year

RELATED: Three tornado myths debunked by storms in our area

RELATED: Here's what you need to keep your family safe during severe weather

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.