Workers find man, 75, dead in Turnpike plaza bathroom

A 75-year-old man was found dead at an Ohio Turnpike service plaza Monday morning.

Police say a custodian found Linwood Cox, 75, unresponsive in a bathroom at the Wyandot plaza in Genoa around 3 a.m.

"They saw him at about 11, 11:30 and though he was sleeping," said Lieutenant Vern Fisher. "And around 3 a.m., he was still there. That's when they called us."

Emergency crews performed CPR, but the efforts were unsuccessful. Cox was from Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but no foul play is suspected in the death.

