Drug use suspected in deadly crash

Drugs may be to blame for a deadly crash in Erie County Sunday.

State troopers say Brandon Lewis, 33, of Pennsylvania, lost control while trying to pass a vehicle on State Route 2 near US-6 in Huron. He was heading east and went off the right side of the road, hitting a cement barrier. Lewis then came back onto the road and was hit by a semi.

Lewis' passenger, Shawn Tennant, 42, of Pennsylvania, was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The semi driver and Lewis were not injured in the crash.

Troopers believe drug use was a factor in the crash. Lewis is expected to face charges.

