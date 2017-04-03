Alcohol likely to blame for overnight crash, troopers say

A woman was arrested overnight after a dramatic crash in Sylvania Township.

State troopers say the woman drove off the right side of King Road near Bancroft and crashed into a light pole.

The woman was placed in handcuffs after field sobriety tests. She was not injured in the crash.

Toledo Edison crews were at the scene making repairs to the pole.

