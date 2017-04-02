Fire destroys apartment in Perrysburg - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire destroys apartment in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

A five unit apartment building in Perrysburg was damaged in a fire on Sunday evening.

The fire happened around 7 p.m. on Five Point Rd.  

Fire officials say one unit was completely destroyed.

Two of the adjoining units received minor smoke and water damage.

According to fire officials, everyone got out safe and there were no injuries.

There is no known cause at this time.

The City of Perrysburg, Perrysburg Township and Rossford Fire Departments responded to the fire.

