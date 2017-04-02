UT football legend pays it forward to local student-athletes and scholars

Scholarship winners listen to Chuck Ealey speak on the importance of never giving up (Source: WTOL)

Chuck Ealey led the University of Toledo Football Rockets to 35 straight victories in the late sixties and early seventies.

On Sunday, Chuck gave back to the community by giving out scholarships.

Chuck’s ‘Undefeated Spirit Foundation” encourages student athletes to better themselves and their community one play at a time.

The former UT quarterback wants them to embrace their own undefeated spirit to better their lives.

“Well I think you get this satisfaction of knowing that you’re encouraging young people to move forward with their lives and the things that they want to do," said Ealey.

Three types of scholarships ranging from $150 - $500 were handed out to fifteen high school seniors.

Five went to football players like Tylin McCauley of Bowsher.

“Education is important to further advance you in knowledge of life," said Tylin.

Another five scholarships went to five girl basketball players like Mahogany Jackson of Start.

“It means a lot to me. It’s really big for me and my family and just to be part of the Chuck Ealey legacy is very important to me," said Mahogany.

The final five scholarships went to students who won an essay contest sponsored by Leadership Toledo on what it means to have the undefeated spirit.

“Stay focused, develop an attitude, never give up and keep going,” said Chuck.

Great advice from a man who really knew how to win.

