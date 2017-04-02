Two-car rollover crash in Wood County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two-car rollover crash in Wood County

A rollover crash injured three people at State Route 235 and Euler Road in Wood County on Sunday.

According to the Wood County Sheriff, two cars were involved.

Life squad was on the scene.

State Route 235 at Euler Road is now open.

