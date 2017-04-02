Two victims threatened and robbed at an ATM

Two victims were robbed and threatened at an ATM on Friday.

Robert Robinson and Tiffany Jackson were withdrawing money from a PNC Bank ATM when two black males got into the backseat of the Jackson's car and told her to give them all of her money.

The suspects then made Jackson drive to a different location and threatened to shoot both her and Robinson if they didn't do what the suspects wanted.

After arriving, the suspects left the vehicle and fled on foot with the money.

Robinson and Jackson then flagged down a patrol unit to report the crime.

