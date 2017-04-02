First ever Walleye Roundup presented by Bass Pro Shop held at Rossford Marina

Anglers from all over the area came out to the Rossford Marina today for the first ever Walleye Roundup presented by the Rossford Bass Pro Shop.

Thirteen teams took to the water this morning at 7:30 in hopes of coming back with a bucket full of walleye.

Each team was made up of two men, and were given a five fish limit each.

Those fish had to be at least 15 inches, per Ohio state law.

The teams joined together along the river as they were released one at a time to venture into the mighty Maumee.

They departed in different directions along the river and could hit Michigan waters, but could not cross the Canadian line.



Bo Bowman, the tournament director says, he is very pleased with the first tournament at Rossford Marina and is eager for next year’s to be much bigger.



"I would like to see us fill a field of 60 teams. The payback to the anglers is the important thing. These guys spend their money here, I would like to see them get something in return," said Bowman.



The top four teams were awarded cash prizes.

The first place team received 3,500 dollars, a rod and reel each, as well as free entry and lodging for next year.

They also awarded second, third and fourth place with cash prizes.

At the end though, everyone who entered the tournament walked away with a gift.

“When they walked into their room, they had gifts sitting for them. Like special shirts and a real nice carrying bag, the guys really appreciated that. This is a first class event and is going to grow and get big,” said Bowman.

Bowman says he is looking forward to continuing this tournament in the future and is hoping to bring out people of all ages.

"We do encourage the young anglers to come fish with us. We have two father-son teams so were hoping the father-son will come out. They are our future in our industry,” said Bowman.

This year’s Roundup was successful and they are hoping it will only grow as years go on.

"It's a great community here, that's why we’re hoping to build this. It's something we'll have annually, so I think it's a start of something really big around here,” said Bowman.

You can register here beginning on May 1 for next year's Walleye Roundup.

The father and son team of Brent and Ethan Wright of Millington, Michigan won the tournament this year with a total weight of 44.75 pounds.

