Pipe bombs and hand grenades found in home

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Bomb crews were called to a home in Sandusky County last Thursday. 

Hand grenades and what appeared to be two PVC bombs were found in an abandoned home. 

They were discovered to be inactive. 

An old German stick grenade was located later that appeared to be live. 

It was transported to a secure bunker for disposal. 

