Here's what you need to keep your family safe during severe weather

With spring comes showers and with showers comes storms... some strong ones at that! As we head into severe weather season, now is the time for you and your family to be prepared for what could be quite an active spring and summer.

Long before any risk of thunderstorms develop, you need to begin with a safety plan for your family. This plan should include where you will meet and under what circumstances you’ll meet there.

Where to meet during severe weather:

The most interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building

When you should meet:

Minimum: Tornado Warning & Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Could Include: Tornado Watch & Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Once you know where you’re going, you need to know what to bring. Along with a safety plan, you need an emergency kit well before storms are possible. It should include all the "basics" from food and water to first-aid tools.

Emergency Kit:

Bottled Water for 72 hours

Flashlights

Extra Batteries

Non-perishables for 72 hours

First Aid Kit

Extra Phone Battery Charger

Weather Radio

With your safety plan and emergency kit together and ready, we come to the final step of preparation. This happens just hours before the potential storms.

When a severe threat is looming, those last minute details will make all the difference.

Final Details:

Fully charge all devices (cell phones, tablets, etc.)

Confirm the location of your immediate family (inform them of strong storm potential)

Bring thick blankets/pillows for comfort and protection from potential debris

Bring shoes for the whole family to protect feet from potential damage after the storm

Prepare/sooth children and pets for loud sounds and unnerving situations

Bring games, snacks and entertainment to keep everyone calm

Preparation will not only help calm the nerves but will also give you the best chance of keeping your family safe during the severe weather season.

The First Alert Weather team is always committed to keeping your family safe by giving you the First Alert through live severe weather updates online and on air along with the First Alert Weather App. Download it here!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.