Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: March 26, 2017

By Jerry Anderson, Anchor
On this week's Leading Edge, 46th Ohio house district representative Michael Sheehy joins the show to talk about municipal income taxes paid by businesses, budgets, and water improvement. 

Later, Jerry talks to Toledo city council members Yvonne Harper and Sandy Spang about the decision to approve Kroger new store  on the Sisters of Notre Dame property and Secor and Monroe. 

