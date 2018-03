Authorities find 1 man, seek 2 others from prison escape

David Skeens (left) was picked up Sunday morning by police. Justin Stanley (center) and Troy Byrd (right) remain at large after escaping from SEPTA. (Source: SEPTA Correctional Facility via Columbus Dispatch)

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have captured one man and are searching for two others who escaped from a state-run regional prison in southeast Ohio.

Nelsonville police say 30-year-old David Skeens was found in Licking County after escaping around 3 a.m. Saturday with 25-year-old Justin Stanley from the SEPTA Correctional Facility about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.

Authorities say they're also searching for 29-year-old Troy Byrd, who escaped shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stanley is serving time on a burglary charge and Byrd for heroin possession. Skeens is serving time for felonious assault.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction website says the prison has 112 beds and has an inmate work-release program.

State prison officials couldn't be reached for comment Sunday.

