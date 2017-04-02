Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: April 2, 2017

On this week's Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, Bill Siderewicz, president of Clean Energy Future discusses the building of gas-fired electrical plants in Oregon, OH.

They also discuss the use and cost of natural gas.

Later in the show, Jerry talks about entrepreneurship week and "The Hatch" at Bowling Green State University with business professor Kirk Kern and BGSU students Marharita Tavpash and Thomas Moody.

