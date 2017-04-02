Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn ring-tail lemurs

The Toledo Zoo welcomed two new additions to the lemur family on Friday.

Zoo goers will soon be able to check out two newborn baby ring-tail lemurs.

Zoo officials say they want to give the mother time to raise the babies before they are put on display.

They will notify the public when they can come view the lemurs.

For now, you can get a glimpse of the little guys here.

