UT College of Law to host 5K for charity

The University of Toledo College of Law is hosting its annual 5K on Saturday.

The run is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Swan Creek Preserve Metropark at the Mary Jane Gill Shelter.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with tickets being $20.

All proceeds benefit Family House, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping homeless families with professional housing and social services.

Prices will be awarded for best costume and fastest finish times.

A free T-shirt and snacks will be provided.

Check out the official 5K website for more information.

