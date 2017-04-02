UT College of Law to host 5K for charity - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT College of Law to host 5K for charity

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
The University of Toledo College of Law is hosting its annual 5K on Saturday.

The run is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Swan Creek Preserve Metropark at the Mary Jane Gill Shelter.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. with tickets being $20.

All proceeds benefit Family House, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping homeless families with professional housing and social services.

Prices will be awarded for best costume and fastest finish times.

A free T-shirt and snacks will be provided.

Check out the official 5K website for more information. 

