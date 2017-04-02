Ohio Attorney General's office accepting applications for Teen Ambassador Board

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office is currently accepting applications for its Teen Ambassador Board for the 2017-18 school year.

The Teen Ambassador Board is open to juniors and seniors in high school from public, private, charter, online, and home schools in Ohio.

The board gives future Ohio leaders a look into Ohio law and government.

Board members meet twice in Columbus during their one-year term. They advise the office on issues relating to teens and work in groups to problem-solve issues facing Ohioans.

They will also meet with Attorney General DeWine and other officials.

“We developed this program to help students understand how government works and to give them an opportunity to work with their peers and share their perspectives,” said DeWine.

The office says ideal candidates are motivated self-starters who are interested in law and government.

Applications are due May 31 and can be completed here.

