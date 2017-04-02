Woman's body found floating in Lake Erie

The autopsy was preformed on Tuesday on the body of a woman found in Lake Erie by fisherman on Saturday.

The body of a female was found floating four miles off the shore of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station.

The remains were retrieved by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The body is thought to be a black female about five feet tall.

The cause of death was drowning.

Ottawa County Coroner Dr. Daniel Cadigan believes the body may have been in the water for months or even through the winter.

The age and identity of the woman are still unknown.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s office is currently working on an investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.