WTOL hosts annual Green Chair event for National Donate Life Month

WTOL kicked off the seventh annual 24-hour sit-in for National Donate Life Month on April 5.

The Green Chair event started at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and ran until 9 a.m. Thursday at WTOL 11.

Transplant recipients, family members of donors and others who support the cause took turns sitting in a green chair around-the-clock.

'Donate Life' flag raised at UTMC to raise awareness about organ donation

People like Byron Clark, who had congestive heart failure and received a life-saving transplant the same night his twelfth grandchild was born, and Monny and Kelly Yakumithis, whose six-year-old daughter saved the lives of two people.

The Green Chair event is hosted by Life Connection of Ohio, or LCO. The organization works to provide organ donations in northwest and west central Ohio. Last year, LCO provided 190 organ transplants for people in need.

Twenty-two people die every day waiting for an organ transplant. There are almost 3,000 people currently waiting for transplants in Ohio alone.

LCO says just one person can save up to eight lives with organ donations and up to 50 lives through tissue donations. More than 30,000 lives are saved annually through organ donation, and more than 1 million people are healed through tissue donation.

Guest Editorial: National Donate Life Month

Register to become and organ and tissue donor here today, or at your local BMV next time you renew or get a new license.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.