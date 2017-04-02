UK police arrest 6 in hate crime attack on asylum-seeker - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UK police arrest 6 in hate crime attack on asylum-seeker

By The Associated Press
(Source: New York Times) (Source: New York Times)
LONDON (AP) -

UK police have arrested six people in a vicious attack on a teenage asylum-seeker in the London borough of Croydon.

Authorities are questioning four men and two women, all in their 20s, on charges of attempted murder in the attack that left a 17-year old Kurdish-Iranian hospitalized with a fractured skull and a blood clot on his brain.

Police say eight youths approached the teen at a bus stop Friday night. Upon learning he was an asylum-seeker, they chased him through the streets and beat him. The attack only stopped after bystanders intervened and police sirens could be heard.

Police are treating the attack as a hate crime.

Britain has seen a surge in xenophobia expressed in threats, taunts and attacks after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

