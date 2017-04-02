Detroit mother, 39, charged in death of newborn daughter

A 39-year-old Detroit woman has been charged in the death of her newborn daughter whose body was stashed in a trash bag outside her east side home.

Glencetta Gloster-Washington was arraigned Saturday on charges of first-degree murder and concealing the death of an individual.

Relatives took Gloster-Washington to a hospital on Sunday after they discovered her bleeding and unresponsive. An exam showed that she had recently given birth. Police later went to her home and found the infant's body in a trash can.

Attorney Elliot Margolis told a judge Saturday that his client has no previous criminal history, has five other children and has been a U.S. Postal Service employee for 14 years.

A not-guilty plea was entered and Gloster-Washington was ordered jailed on a $500,000 bond.

