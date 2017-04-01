Two houses, garage impacted by large fire in Blissfield on Saturday

Two houses and a garage went up in flames in Blissfield on Saturday evening.

It happened on the 200 block of Kingsberry Drive around 8:15 p.m.

Fire crews believe it started in one home and later spread to the home next to it.

Crews from multiple fire departments showed up to battle the blaze.

As of now there are no reported injuries.

