$10 prom dresses for sale at Planned Pethood's "Prom for Paws" event

Area high school students can get a great deal on their prom dresses this weekend and help out a great cause in the process.

Planned Pethood is holding its annual 'Prom for Paws' dress sale in Rossford.

All the dresses at the sale are just ten dollars each.

Money raised goes to Planned Pethood, a no-kill organization that promotes animal adoption, spaying and neutering.

Most of the dresses are gently used but some are brand new.

It's a chance for girls to go to their prom who might not have enough money to buy a new dress

"You just come on in, you find a dress, try it on. You can buy multiple dresses for ten dollars,” said Chrissa Riskai with Planned Pethood.

The sale continues on Sunday at the Rossford Rec Center in Downtown Rossford.

The sale is happening from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.