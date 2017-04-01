Young would-be workers seek employment at annual job fair

One thousand young people came to the SeaGate Convention Centre in Downtown Toledo on Saturday with one goal in mind: land a summer job.

It was the annual Toledo Youth Job Fair.

The fair gave them an opportunity to meet with prospective employers and apply for work.

Thirty five companies ranging from fast food restaurants to government agencies and non-profits hung out ‘hiring’ signs .

“I’m looking for something with retail. Kind of had some luck,” said Morgan Smolinski.

The fair was aimed at the 16-24 year old age group.

“There’s been plenty of job opportunities here and I’ve got a lot of applications so far,” said Cason Welly.

Employers were looking for seasonal, permanent and temporary workers.

Kroger is hiring for its popular new on-line shopping service ‘Click List.’

“It’s very convenient. Our customers love it. We’re hiring usually 20-30 associates in stores that have the ‘Click List’ in them,” said Kym Dewar of Kroger.

This is all about the one-on-one hiring experience.

Applicants were told to bring resumes and to dress for success.

“There is no reason why young people should not have a job and have internships. Even those that are 14-15 years old should try to intern, volunteer in our community,” said Alicia Smith of the City of Toledo Youth Commission who sponsored the job fair.

Not everybody has a job yet.

But many are at least getting their foot in the door.

