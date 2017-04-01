Monroe mother sentenced in connection with murder-for-hire plot

A Monroe County woman will spend two to 15 years in prison in connection with a murder-for-hire plot involving witnesses in her adult son's drug case.

The Monroe News reports Saturday that 43-year-old Lakeisha Goodwin of Romulus was sentenced Thursday in Monroe County Circuit Court on a witness intimidation charge.

Authorities say the plot involved hiring a hitman to use battery acid to poison witnesses in the drug case.

State police have said an informant contacted investigators alleging 26-year-old Jontele Goodwin of South Rockwood offered money to a fellow jail inmate to kill people involved in his arrest.

The newspaper says Jontele Goodwin was found guilty last month of solicitation to commit murder and intimidating or threatening to kill a witness. His sentencing is April 20.

Information from: Monroe News, http://www.monroenews.com

