Godson of fallen Ohio trooper receives special badge number

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) - The godson of an Ohio trooper who was fatally struck by a motorist is wearing the fallen officer's badge number as he begins work as a rookie with the State Highway Patrol.

The Morning Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2oj59HA ) that 21-year-old Trooper A.J. Torres after completing his training was assigned badge number 511, which Trooper Kenneth Velez wore during his Highway Patrol career.

Torres says he was initially given a different badge number and was surprised by the gesture on the day he was pinned.

The 48-year-old Velez was killed last September when he was struck by a motorist while conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 90 in Cleveland.

Torres has already completed his first shift with the Highway Patrol's Elyria post.

Information from: The Morning Journal, http://www.morningjournal.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.