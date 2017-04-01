Shop for deals and a job at Appliance Center

The Appliance Center Home Store is opening a new location near the Franklin Park Mall. And in honor of the opening, the company will host a “Gigantic Warehouse Event”.

The event will be at the Appliance Center distribution store on South Avenue, Saturday April 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday April 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the event, hiring managers will conducting interviews for Customer Service, Sales and Warehouse positions at the new location.

Anyone interested in the sale or interested in the open positions can find more information here.

