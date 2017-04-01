Toledo high school scholars hit the court for charity

The high school basketball season is over, but that didn’t stop two Toledo high schools from hitting the court Friday night.

More than 300 people packed the gym at the old DeVilbiss High School to watch teams from the Toledo Technology Academy and the Toledo Early College High School play in a charity basketball game.

TTA won the game, but school leaders say the whole event was amazing and completely organized by students at the schools.

“They did a great job of organizing all that,” said Gary Nickoli, TTA Student Council Advisor. “Doing all the press releases; doing all the contacting of different parties to set this all up … the students really led this.”

Organizers are still making the final count of how much money was raised from concessions, but at least $1,500 was made in ticket sales.

All money raised will be given to the Beach House, a local homeless charity.

