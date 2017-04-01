Resource fair held to shine light on high infant-mortality rate

The first Healthy Baby Court Resource Fair took place Friday evening at the Mott Branch Library.

The event was sponsored by the Lucas County Juvenile Court and Lucas County Children Services.

The goal of the program is to help those who serve families and individuals, educate the public and decrease the high infant-mortality rate in Lucas County.

Tasha Lothery, the event’s coordinator, believes lack of promotion for these services have a negative impact.

“A lot of the services here, they not been communicated in the media,” Lothery said. “So what happens is a lot of these resources are underutilized, a lot of them are funded by state dollars, and unfortunately, the dollars go back to the state if the programs aren’t utilized and the programs are cut.”

More than 25 community provider services such as housing, legal, managed care, and other social groups, were in attendance.

