Police release identity of man shot, killed in east Toledo

One man was shot and killed at a housing complex in east Toledo Friday night.

According to Toledo police, Trevon Bradley, 19, was shot in the parking lot of the Ravine Park Village just before 10:30 p.m.

Bradley was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital where he died.

Police do not have anyone in custody for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.