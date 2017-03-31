ODOT set to begin work on Monroe Street bridge

Traffic on Monroe Street is set for more congestion as work is set to begin on the bridge cross I-75.

Workers will be upgrading the bridge through September.

ODOT leaders say they will work on one side of the bridge, restricting traffic to one lane each way. Then, halfway through the project, workers will switch sides.

Maplewood and Lawrence Avenue will both also be closed north of the bridge.

ODOT leaders expect major delays, particularly during peak traffic hours.

"It is a little bit of an inconvenience for drivers when you take it down to one lane, they're used to having that two lanes and being able to drive freely," said Rebecca Shirling of ODOT. "So they're going to see some backups but it's going to really improve them once this is done. The bridge is old and there's some pavement problems with it."

Although Lawrence will be closed, the ramp onto I-75 southbound will remain open.

ODOT says other restrictions may be announced during the project,

