Man burglarizes Family Dollar one day after similar burglary

Toledo police are looking for a man who broke into a store that was burglarized the day before.

According to Toledo police, the man broke into the Family Dollar at 1121 W. Bancroft Street.

He left with several packs of sock and t-shirts.

Lt. Joe Heffernan says Toledo police believe the subject is not the same one who broke into the store the night before.

Anyone who may be able to identify the man is urged to call Crime Stopper at (419)-255-111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.